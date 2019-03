An evening of music is coming to Sleaford next month - courtesy of classical guitarist Neil O’Grady.

Neil O’Grady will perform at Sleaford Masonic Rooms, in Watergate, on Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £6, are available from Scarletts, in Bristol Arcade, Sleaford; Home Feather and Stone, in White Hart Mews, Sleaford.

You can also book your ticket by calling 07739 017183/01529 300331.

Refreshments will be available on the night.