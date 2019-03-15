Enjoy gospel concert at town church with group featuring sixties singer Helen Shapiro

A gospel concert will be held in Sleaford this weekend, courtesy of HEBRON.

HEBRON will appear at New Life Church Ministries in Mareham lane on Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

HEBRON - which is Hebrew for fellowship and friendship, is made up of Simon Elman, Chrissy Rodgers and Helen Shapiro.

Most of their songs are original compositions, with Biblical lyrics in English and Hebrew.

There is no entry fee, just a retiring collection. Tickets can be obtained from Bob Abbott or reserved and collected at the door. Call: 01526 833437 or email: r.abbott097@btinternet.com