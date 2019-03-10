Enjoy the story of Lindisfarne - the North East’s best-loved band - at Lincoln venue

A celebration of the life, times and music of the north east of England’s most beloved band - Lindisfarne - comes to Lincoln later this month.

Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and front man Billy Mitchell tell the group’s remarkable story with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite Lindisfarne songs and a smattering of scurrilous gossip.

Lindisfarne - Alan Hull, Rod Clements, Ray Jackson, Simon Cowe and Ray Laidlaw - was formed in Newcastle in 1969 and were hailed by the music business as ‘a breath of fresh air’ and ‘the new Beatles’.

Ray and Billy created ‘The Lindisfarne Story’ show in 2012 as a fresh and original way to perform Lindisfarne music and share the group’s history with Lindisfarne fans.

After two successful UK tours in 2015 and 2016, Ray and Billy are back for another chapter and there’s so much more to talk about since the last tour.

Ray and Billy bring The Lindisfarne Story to Lincoln New Theatre Royal on Wednesday, March 27.

For tickets call 01522 519999.