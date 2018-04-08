Evening of music for two charities

The Sleaford and District Lions Club have released details of a forthcoming anniversary concert to take place in Sleaford.

In celebration of 100 years of Lionism, Sleaford and District Lions Club have invited Corby Male Voice Choir to perform at St Denys’ Church on Friday, April 20, with music from 7.30pm.

The choir formed in 1976, and now consists of singers of all ages, ranging from 22 to 89-years-old.

Jan Williams is the new director of music, and will direct Corby Male Voice Choir for the first time this month.

Many of the concerts performed by the choir help raise money for charitable causes.

Since its foundation, the choir has helped raised more than £303,000 for various charities.

Money raised at this months St Denys’ Church concert will be split between Children With Cancer UK and the Sleaford Arthritis Care Group.

A spokesman for the concert said: “Make a date in your diary, come along and share in what should be a very entertaining evening.”

Tickets, priced at £7.50, available from Steve on 01529 304506 or on the door.