Evening of swinging and danceable jazz

A jazz band with a 20s and 30s sound will be playing at a venue near Sleaford this weekend.

The Old Hat Jazz Band will be at Harmston Memorial Hall, in School Lane, this Sunday, May 20, at 7.45pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

The band’s latest album, The Sparrow features tracks written by band members including The Sparrow, Grandma Iris and Passion Wings.

A spokesman for the band said: “Playing live, the band mixes well-known and obscure 20s and 30s numbers with danceable, swinging original music emphasising individual and group melodic improvisation.

“A strong bond between each of the players both in friendship and in musical taste keeps the band hot and exciting.”

Tickets, priced at £10 and £7.500 for under 16s, are available from 01522 722462/01522 722919 or 07814 019521.

Doors open from 7pm, with real ale available.

For other tour dates, visit www.oldhatjazzband.bandcamp.com