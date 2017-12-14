Festive fun at annual concert

A concert featuring the first choral performance of a song written for the 1967 Disney film The Happiest Millionaire is coming to Sleaford.

Sleaford Choral Society’s Christmas Concert will be held in St Denys’ Church this Saturday, December 16, at 7.30pm.

It will feature the world premiere choral performance of It Wont Be Long ‘Til Christmas by the Sherman Brothers.

The Sherman Brothers, who wrote songs for Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Band and The Jungle Book, penned It Won’t Be Long ‘Til Christmas for the The Happiest Millionaire.

The song was cut from the film and though it was recorded by Anne Shelton and Dianna Ross, it was never released.

To mark film’s 50th anniversary, Robert J Sherman commissioned musical director Rowland Lee to create a barbershop arrangement of the song.

Rowland has created this arrangement for the concert with Robert’s permission.

The William Alvey School Choir will also be singing.

Tickets, inclusive of a finger buffet, are priced at £10 for adults, free for under 16s, are available from Animal Magic, in 20 Westgate, Sleaford; Flowers by Margaret, in 4c Southgate, Sleaford, from any choral society member or on the door.