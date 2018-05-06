Final events of Sleaford Live

Details for the final three days of Sleaford Live are here.

Friday, May 11, will see; Music in the Bar, at The Carre Arms Hotel, at 7pm; Heckington Players Amateur Dramatic Society - Don’t Get Your Vicars In A Twist, at Heckington Village Hall, at 7.30pm; Big Dave Boppa, at The Legion, at 9pm and Far Off on the Horizon Launch - Winter Wilson in concert, at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 12, will see; Choirs Galore, at The Source, at 10am; Lynn McFarland, at Sleaford Library, at 11am; Heckington Windmill Trust: Dogwood Union and Phatt Knappy, at 12pm; The Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble, at St Denys’ Church, at 12pm; Keith Collishaw, at Sleaford Museum, at 11am; Northern Soul, at the Legionnaires Club, at 7pm; Music in the Bar, at The Carre Arms Hotel, at 7pm; Heckington Players Amateur Dramatic Society - Don’t Get Your Vicars In A Twist, at Heckington Village Hall, at 7.30pm; Hazardville, at The Legion, at 9pm; Strellis, at The Barge and Bottle, at 9pm; Diablo Smoke, at The Electra Club, at 9.15pm and Seventy 7, at El Tero, at 9.30pm.

Sunday, May 13, will see; Heckington Windmill Trust: Lynn McFarland, Unleashed and Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, at 12pm; End of Week Session, at The Horseshoes, at 4pm and Miller Magic - In The Mood, at The Masonic Rooms, at 7pm.