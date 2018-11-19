First act for Rasen’s Jockey Club Live Music 2019 announced

Grammy and BRIT award nominated and multi platinum-selling artist Craig David will be heading to Market Rasen this summer.

The Jockey Club Live and Market Rasen Racecourses are excited to announce him as the first artist for the 2019 open air music season. Having sold over 15 million albums, achieving 16 Top Ten hits and multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries, taking over festival stages around the world, selling out headline tours in seconds to securing a residency at the iconic Ibiza Rocks Hotel… it’s official, Craig David is back and in a big way! Initially rising to success with hit singles including ‘7 Days’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘Walking Away’, sixteen years later Craig was catapulted back into the charts and in to the nation’s hearts with Big Narstie on the gold certified single ‘When The Bassline Drops’, marking the beginning of his triumphant return. He has since released the number 1 album ‘Following My Intuition’, and the latest album ‘The Time Is Now’ has given Craig his fifth UK top 10 album. Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Jockey Club Live concerts are hugely popular annual events in Lincolnshire – with racing and music fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of our acts every year. “Our visitors have enjoyed seeing superstars like Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs in recent years, attracting record crowds. “Craig David is a very exciting booking and many thousands of his fans will be keen to snap up tickets for the concert on Saturday, August 17.” The Jockey Club Live is leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses. Jockey Club Live concerts at Market Rasen Racecourse are a staple in the regions social calendar and over the past few years have hosted thousands fans of live music, with performances from artists including Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Kaisers Chiefs and Tom Jones. The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf. The Jockey Club racecourses have world-class customer facilities, featuring an array of award winning restaurants that cater for all tastes, be it Fine Dining through to delicious bistro food. The Jockey Club venues welcome over 2million people a year for some of the UKs biggest racing events so you can be sure a fantastic evening. Tickets will be on sale at 8am this Friday November 23 via http://www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday November 21. Tickets are priced starting at £20. All T&C’s are available on http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

There will also be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets. In addition to Market Rasen, The Jockey Club Live will be hosting live concerts across Sandown Park, Newmarket, Aintree, Haydock Park and Carlisle racecourses next summer.