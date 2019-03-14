Folk duo are in the running for award

A Sleaford-based duo are in the running for a prestigious award - and they couldn’t be happier!

For the second year running, Winter Wilson, made up of Dave Wilson and Kip Winter, have been nominated for Best Duo in the 2019 Folking Awards.

Winter Wilson hit 2018 at full speed with the stunning new album ‘Far Off on the Horizon’, and a tour with folk rock legends Fairport Convention.

Their 2019 schedule maintains the momentum, including tours of Australia, Canada and Europe, plus the release of ‘Live & Unconventional’ - an album recorded live on the tour and featuring Fairport.

Dave and Kip bring a sense of intimacy to every venue they perform at, blending superb, often hard-hitting original songs, stunning harmonies and musicianship with sometimes hilarious tales of life on the road.

Winter Wilson still have a fan base here in their home town of Sleaford and regularly take part in events such as Sleaford Live Festival and a Day of Lincolnshire Folk.

The band is relying on public votes to be crowned Best Duo. To cast your vote, visit www.folking.com/folking-awards/

Voting closes at 9pm on Sunday, March 31 - help Winter Wilson to victory!