Folk group aims to ‘raise the roof’ to save church roof

A number of folk musicians will get together this weekend to perform a one-off show raising funds to repair Rippingale church’s roof.

The chancel roof of St Andrew’s Church is said to be in need of urgent repairs, with rainwater leaking through.

Church Warden Jonathan Newell was approached by a village local, Chris Petz - who has connections in traditional music - and asked if he could get some people together to generate funds for the church roof repairs.

Chris said: “I know a good many Lincolnshire people who are fine traditional musicians who love playing in ceilidh bands, so I put all their names in a hat and drew out each one in turn, asking if they would ‘do a freebie’ for a noble cause. The first eight people said ‘yes’ - all I can do is apologise to the others whose names did not come up.”

The group - amusingly called ‘Stan Andrews Roof Raisers’ - will perform this ‘grand ceildih’ on Saturday, in Rippingale village hall. Doors open at 7.30pm, with dancing from 8pm. Slapdash, Lincolnshire’s Appallachian Dance Team, will also perform. There will be a supper and a licensed bar. Tickets (£10 adult, £5 child) are available from Jonathan on 01778 441211 or Chris on 01778 440444.

l The Grade I listed St Andrew’s Church is believed to date back to 1250 - although there was another church on the site as early as 1086. It is situated in the heart of the village - opposite The Bull pub which was the original inspiration for The Archers.