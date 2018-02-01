Footstompin’ show by quartet in village

A quartet who promise ‘high-energy footstompin’ rhythms will be entertaining audiences in a village near Sleaford.

Noble Jacks present their latest show, which is called Noble Jacks In Concert, at Heydour Parish Hall, in Green Lane, this Sunday, February 4, at 7.30pm.

The band describe themselves as: “A rip-roaring Alt-Folk band with roof raising energy and whose warm electro-acoustic interactions fuse together with a mixture of upbeat folky footstompin’ rhythms and engaging lyricism.”

Noble Jacks have been relentlessly touring through 2017, working their way around the British folk scene.

They have enjoyed sold out shows promoting their debut album What the Hammer.

The band, who hail from Brighton, have performed their folk sound for crowds at both Glastonbury and Cambridge Folk Festival.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £8 for seniors and members, and £5 for under 16s, are available from 01529 455501, 07879 447427 or norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com

Doors open at 7pm and there will be a licensed bar available.