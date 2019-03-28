Get ready for first music train of 2019

The music train is pulling out of Sleaford station for the first time this year.

The journey, organised by the Poacher Line community rail partnership, from Sleaford to Wainfleet will take place tonight (Thursday, March 28).

Identity Crisis will entertain crowds, and train goers can also enjoy a pint of Batemans beer.

Departures are from Sleaford (6.55pm); Heckington (7.02pm); Boston (7.21pm) before arriving in Wainfleet for a stop at Bateman’s Brewery. The return journey is at 9.08pm.

Visit www.poacherline.org.uk to find out more.