A ukulele group who meet at Sleaford Library is inviting people to join their new music group.

New Tricks Ukulele group launched last month and meet on Tuesdays from 10am to noon at 13-16 Market Place, Sleaford Library.

The group, who meet for the joy of playing, invite anyone to join them.

It doesn’t matter what ability you play at, just come and see what the group is all about.

To find out more, call SoundLINCS on 01522 510073 or email info@soundlincs.org