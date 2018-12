Sleaford Organ Club is looking forward to welcoming Dirkjan Ranzijn as this month’s guest.

Dirkjan will appear at Leasingham Village Hall today (Thursday, December 13) at 2.30pm.

Entry is priced at £6 for members and £7 for visitors.

Everyone is welcome to attend and there is ample room for parking.

Members can enjoy listening to different genres and styles of music.

To find out more, visit www.sleafordorganclub.musicfans.co.uk