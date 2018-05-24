Lincolnshire Children Attempt Samba World Record

Children from Lincolnshire will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Samba Band, on Tuesday June 26, at Lincoln City Football Club, beginning a Samba revolution for all children and young people in Lincolnshire.

The World Record attempt will be a culmination of the ‘Samba City’ project; a programme of workshops and events in schools across Lincolnshire starting from Monday June 4, delivered by Lincolnshire Music Education Hub partner, Louder than Life Ltd.

Schools from small rural villages to large towns have signed up for the event, creating a 2,000-plus Samba ensemble that will showcase the diversity of Lincolnshire. (The current record for the World’s Largest Samba Band stands at 1,675 participants).

Lincolnshire Music Education Hub and Louder than Life Ltd. have invested heavily in the development of a world music programme within schools for the past nine years and with its significant impact, the time is seen as now right for Lincolnshire to set a record in 2018 and continue the world music legacy, celebrating the young people’s achievements.

Samba City will give a once in a lifetime chance for children and young people from all corners of the county to work in a shared goal; removing locality and social barriers and playing music together in one location.

Lincoln City Football Club, a key partner for the event, is providing its football ground and professional stewards. The club will also use the event to promote and work with the schools on health and well-being amongst the county’s young people, uniting children in Lincolnshire through music and sport.

Samba City will create a new county samba band and enable participating schools to develop their own samba bands using the equipment and training material.

Tim Brain, from Louder than Life Ltd. said: “The most important part of the project is showing the children, young people and schools that the rural nature of Lincolnshire shouldn’t be a stumbling block but more an opportunity to culturally enrich every member of their community and the county.”