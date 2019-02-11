Live music night will be in aid of Alzheimers

News

The event on Friday, February 15 at Sleaford Golf Club has been arranged by Jessica Hart, who hopes to raise £1,000 for the charity.

She said: “I lost my gran last year and also have three other close family members in care homes at the moment with the disease.

“I have done fundraising for cancer in the past but this affects lots of people too.”

There will be live music from The Little Big band, a disco and raffle, with bar available.

She had put an appeal out on Facebook looking for DJs to help her out for charity and Mark Healey from Heckington and offered to bring his decks along for free.

Tickets are priced at £10 each available from Jessica on 07899018957. She says they are selling fast with limited numbers left.