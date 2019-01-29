Michael Buble tribute act for night in aid of RAF charity

A Michael Buble tribute night at a Sleaford venue is already a sell-out but organisers hope to raise even more for their chosen charity.

Established Buble tribute performer Steve Walters, of Lincoln, will be rolling out the much-loved crooner’s hits such as Haven’t Met You Yet, Cry Me a River, Home and Feeling Good at the rebranded Rewind - formerly the Reel Bar - on Southgate on Friday, February 15 in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Manager of the sports bar venue, Katy Cookson, said: “I have had a meeting with the girls from the RAF charity and they are fantastic and we feel passionate about this and want to help them do more.

“We rebranded the bar before Christmas and Steve is our first live act as part of that.

“We wanted to widen our appeal and even my Nan likes Buble. It will start at 7.30pm and tickets are only £10 including light supper and a charity raffle. You can buy them from the bar in advance or at the door or call 01529 968050.”

Steve Walters has over 20 years experience in the music industry, fronting several cover bands along with duo and solo work before pursuing his tribute after being told of his close resemblance to Michael Bublé in both voice and looks. Steve has adapted his voice and mannerisms to mimic the modern swing icon.

Katy said Rewind remains a sports and leisure bar with pool and snooker tables, darts, like Sky Sports on a huge projector screen and four other screens, but they are opening it out to host live functions and bands too, every two weeks.

She said: “We want to bring that live music offer back to the community with some local bands and I am currently making enquiries of some good local acts, as well as having open mic nights and karaoke.

“We have raised the ceiling and have a dance floor and DJ booth.

“We are trying to put something on to serve that slightly older generation.”