Night of music and laughter

Two of the UK’s most innovative and creative cellists will join forces to present an evening of comedy, improvisation and music from around the world.

Kate Shortt and Shirley Smart present Shortt and Smart in Concert at Ewerby Reading Room, in Main Street, this Saturday, May 26, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

Kate and Shirley will be joined by Karen Street for an evening of entertainment, weaving together classical music, jazz and world music.

Shirley spent many years living in the Middle East, and since returning to the UK, she has become known as one of the most creative cellists on the music scene.

Kate, a former musician-comedienne of the year - is a jazz cellist/pianist and singer/songwriter who combines all with her off beat comedy Shortt n Sweett.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Karen was a member of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour band for three seasons.

Karen has also played alongside Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli.

Tickets, priced at £9, from 01529 461926 or ewerbyreadingroom@gmail.com