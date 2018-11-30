Night of nostalgia, music and banter at Ashby de la Launde

An evening of ‘excellent musicianship and good humour’ is coming to a village near Sleaford.

Jez Lowe and The Bad Pennies present Thor’d Out at Ashby de la Launde Village Memorial Hall on Sunday, December 2, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to rural areas.

Jez appears with his terrific band The Bad Pennies and guest Benny Graham.

A spokesman for the show said: “Expect a folk/music-hall revue, packed with comic songs, new and old, rousing regional tunes, excellent musicianship, jovial banter and cheerful good humour.

“Warm-hearted, easy going and nostalgic, this is an outstanding tribute to Christmas in the northeast of England.

“There will be strong vocals backed by an outstanding instrumental line-up of guitar, cittern, fiddle, fretless bass, keyboards and Northumbrian Pipes.

The venue will be decorated for Christmas and there will be festive refreshments.

Tickets, priced at £10 from 01526 322571/01526 323353 or £12.50 on the door.