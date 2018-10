The Bonfire Radicals will blend medieval and Celtic folk, eastern European jazz-swing and world-beats into their show at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, North Hykeham, on Saturday, October 6.

Armed with emotive vocals, melodic classical recorders and woodwind, electrifying fiddle, and a tight, rocking rhythm section, their live stage show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01522 883 311 or by visiting the website at: www.terryotooletheatre.org.uk