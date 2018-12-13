Seasonal fun with community choir

Audiences in Wilsford can enjoy an evening of festive fun with a local community choir.

Sue J’s Singers will be at Wilsford Village Hall, in School Lane, this Friday, December 14.

Leading the choir will be professional singer and director Ami Walsh.

The concert will consist of performances by Sue J’s Singers, and another small group of professional singers including Ami.

Audiences can also enjoy a solo or two, and poetry with a seasonal theme.

There will be seasonal refreshments of mince pies and mulled wine available before the concert starts.

There is no admission fee to the Christmas concert, and any donations will go to Marie Curie nurses.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

Sue J’s Singers is made up of members who sing for fun and come from all walks of life.

There is no audition to join Sue J’s Singers.

The group meet on Tuesdays (6pm-7.30pm) at Grantham Tennis Club.

To find out more, email amiwalsh@outlook.com or call Jacky Scott-Combes on 07890 894384