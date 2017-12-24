Simple Minds, The Pretenders and KT Tunstall named in festival line up for Newark next summer

Global icons Simple Minds, The Pretenders, and KT Tunstall are coming to the region next summer, it has been revealed.

The trio are to play GRANDSLAM 2018 at Riverside Park, Newark, on Saturday, August 25.

Simple Minds’ appearance will follow the release of their latest album, Walk Between Worlds, in February.

Audiences can expect to hear classic songs such as Don’t You (Forget About Me) and Alive and Kicking as well as tracks from the new album.

The Pretenders released their 10th album, Alone, in 2016 to critical acclaim.

As well as songs from that release, there will be a chance to hear the likes of Brass In Pocket and Back on the Chain Gang.

Award-winning singer KT Tunstall has released five albums, with her music also featuring in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Winter’s Tale.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Live, promoter, said: “GRANDSLAM 2018 with Simple Minds, The Pretenders and KT Tunstall is going to be the standout ticket of the summer. Three amazing artists with superb pedigrees and an arsenal of hits, what a great summer.”

For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.lhgtickets.com