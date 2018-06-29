Sleaford’s Band from County Hell to support Irish punk rockers Stiff Little Fingers

Sleaford-based folk rock band, The Band From County Hell, have been invited to open as guests for punk legends Stiff Little Fingers who are due to appear at The Engine Shed in Lincoln this evening (Friday, June 29).

Stiff Little Fingers are a punk rock band from Belfast who formed in 1977 at the height of the Troubles.

They have an international following and tickets are selling fast for what will be a high energy gig from both bands.

BFCH front man, Jock Mclelland, said: “We are honoured to be invited back as guests with this iconic band and are really looking forward to a great night in the city.”

For more information contact The Engine Shed: www.engineshed.co.uk

Pictured left is Jock Mclelland from the Band From County Hell with Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers backstage when they supported them at Rock City, Nottingham.