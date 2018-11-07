Sleaford’s organ club to feature concert by Black Tower Ballroom organist

The Sleaford in Tune Organ Club will present an afternoon concert tomorrow (Thursday) in Leasingham village hall.

The show will take place between 2.30pm and 5pm with guest organist John Bowdler from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Admission is on the door with members entry at £6 and non members £7 which includes refreshments at the interval.

Further details are available from the club chairman Gordon Bowerman on 01205 480791.

There will be a coffee morning in Leasingham village hall on Saturday between 10.15am and 11.30am with a homemade cakes and scone stall, raffle and the draw for the three winning numbers of the 200 club lottery.

Fairtrade beverages will be served and proceeds are for the lighting project at the parish church.

Leasingham’s Remembrance Service will take place at the parish church on Sunday starting at 10.45am when everyone will process to the War Memorial for the two minute silence at 11am and after the laying of the wreathes the service will continue back inside the church.

The service will be led by Rev Rosemary Jenkins and will also commemorate one hundred years since the end of the First World War.

There will be a Taste of India Night on Saturday in Leasingham village hall between 7pm and 11pm organised by the Rotary Club of Sleaford.

Your own drinks and glasses will need to be brought along.

Further details on their Facebook page.