Sounds of 60s at music event

A festival of the 60s is coming to the Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford, on Saturday, February 10.

Appearing at the Southgate venue will be Union Gap, The Foundations, The Love Affair joined by Steve Ellis, and Vanity Fare.

Union Gap are best known for their hit single, Young Girl, released in 1999.

The band also released 1960s hits including To Love Somebody and Lady Willpower.

The Foundations are famous for hit songs such as Baby Now That I’ve Found You and Build Me Up Buttercup (revived for a new audience in the closing credits of hit Ben Stiller comedy There’s Something About Mary).

The late Clem Curtis, original lead vocalist of The Foundations, sadly died in March 2017.

The Love Affair are best known for their hit Everlasting Love and are still one of the most popular sixties band touring the circuit.

Vanity Fare formed in 1966, and are best remembered for their million-selling song, Hitchin’ a Ride, which became a worldwide hit in 1970.

There will be a 60s disco, bar and hot food available.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with music from 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £23, are available from 01522 576238 (day) or 07729 097235.