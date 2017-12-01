Sounds of the 60s at Legionnaires Club

An evening featuring famous groups who toured in the 1960s is coming to The Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford.

The line up this Saturday, December 2, includes Union Gap, The Rag Dolls, The Mersey Beats, The Fourmost and Stolen Fridays.

Union Gap will play songs such as Young Girl, Lady Willpower, Woman Woman and Over You.

The Rag Dolls are famous for hits including Dusty and Baby’s Gone.

The Merseybeats received their first big hit in 1963 with It’s Love That Really Counts followed in 1964 by their million selling record I Think of You.

The Fourmost enjoyed chart success with Hello Little Girl and A Little Loving.

Other hits include Baby I Need Your Lovin and Here There And Everywhere.

Stolen Fridays are a Lincoln-based band who play songs by Elton John, Stereophonics and Take That.

A licensed bar and hot food will be available, as well as a disco.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with music from 6pm.

Tickets, priced at £24, are available from 01522 576238 (daytime) or 07729 097235.