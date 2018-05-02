Sounds of the 60s at town music event

A Festival of the 60s is coming to The Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford, on Saturday, May 5.

Amen Corner, Dozy, Beaky Mick and Tich, Chris Farlowe, The Fourmost and The Kinks will perform at the Southgate venue this weekend.

The first band on the line-up is Amen Corner, who formed in 196. They are well known for hits (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice, High in the Sky and Bend Me Shape Me.

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich are well known for You Make It Move, Hold Tight! and The Legend Of Xanadu.

Chris Farlowe enjoyed music success with Out Of Time, Satisfaction and Treat Her Good.

The Fourmost enjoyed chart success with Hello Little Girl and A Little Loving. Other hits include Baby I Need Your Lovin and Here There And Everywhere.

Finally, The Kinks, who formed in 1964, are famous for their hits Lola, Sunny Afternoon and All Day and All of the Night.

There will be a 60s disco, bar and hot food available.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with music from 6.30pm until 1am.

Tickets are priced at £24.

To book, call 01522 576238 (day) or 07729 097235.