Sounds of the 60s at town music event

A Festival of the 60s is coming to The Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford, on Saturday, August 11.

Marmalade, Vanity Fare, Mike Pender’s Searchers with original lead and The Mersey Legends will perform at the Southgate venue next weekend.

Marmalade classics include Loving Things, Baby Make It Soon, Ob La Di Ob La Da, and Reflections of My Life.

They are made up of Sandy Newman, John James Newman, Alan Holmes, Jan Robinson and Chris North.

Vanity Fare formed in 1966, and are best remembered for their million-selling song, Hitchin’ a Ride, which became a worldwide hit in 1970.

Mike Pender is an original founding member of The Searchers and will perform solo next weekend.

He is best known for providing lead vocal on many of the bands hits.

The Mersey Legends play songs by The Beatles, Billy Fury and many other 60s artists.

There will be a 60s disco, bar and hot food.

Doors open at 6pm, with music from 6.30pm until 1am.

Tickets, priced at £24, from 01522 576238 (day) or 07729 097235.