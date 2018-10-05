Syncapella are coming to town

After their recent performance in ‘The Big Apple’ Lincolnshire choir Syncapella are looking forward to making a debut in Sleaford this weekend.

Syncapella will be at St Denys’ Church on Saturday, October 6, from 7.30pm.

The ‘A cappella’ choir, led by singer/songwriter Abi Moore, auditioned to take part in Total Vocal in March this year, and were chosen from the best choirs around the globe to sing in front of 3,000 people at the Lincoln Centre, New York.

The choir performed under the direction of Deke Sharon and stars from the Pitch Perfect films and Pentatonix.

Syncapella are looking forward to bringing their passionate and joyful sound to St Denys’ Church, making their debut appearance in the town despite several members coming from the Sleaford area. They meet weekly at Harlaxton.

Abi said: “It’s our first time here and we can’t wait to bring our music to this beautiful venue.

“It is a very uplifting, engaging experience for the audience - they will all feel part of the celebration.”

Tickets, at £10, £7 concessions, are available from 0115 9810975 or 01529 304370 via www.syncapella.co.uk or from the parish office and Animal Magic Pet Shop, Westgate.