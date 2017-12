An evening of live music is coming to Riverside Church, in Sleaford.

Philippa Hanna will be singing Christmas songs at the Southgate venue on Tuesday, December 12, from 7pm.

There will be music and seasonal refreshments.

Profits will go to Hope for Justice, a charity campaigning to end human trafficking and modern slaverly.

Tickets, priced at £13 are available from The Source or www.philippa-hanna-sleaford.eventbrite.co.uk