‘Toe-tapping tunes’ in Celtic trio’s show

A Celtic trio will be entertaining audiences in a village near Sleaford.

ALAW will be at Dunston Village Hall, in Chapel Lane, on Sunday, January 28, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

ALAW is made up of Oliver Wilson-Dickson, Dylan Fowler and Jamie Smith.

Hailing from South Wales, the trio draw on their Celtic heritage.

Oliver said: “We like to take our audiences on a journey and include sets we have collected from our travels around the world.”

The trio also has a special affection for rural venues.

Oliver said: “We like to create an intimate atmosphere with our audience where we can share both joyful, toe tapping tunes and stirring emotional melodies. Rural touring venues are the perfect place to do this.”

Tickets, priced at £9.50 for adults, and £7.50 for under 16s, are available from Sarah on 01526 322786, Linda on 01526 323833, or Jean on 01526 320810.

Doors open at 7pm.

There will be a bar and refreshments.