Tributes to Dudley Moore

A quartet will celebrate the music of Dudley Moore in a show coming to a village near Sleaford.

The Chris Ingham Quartet present Dudley - The Jazz of Dudley Moore at Heydour Parish Hall on Saturday, March 23, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

After 46 shows in 2017/18, the Chris Ingham Quartet are coming to the Sleaford area as part of their 11-date mini tour.

A spokesman said: “Dudley Moore’s fame as part of the Pete ‘n’ Dud comedy duo in the 1960s and beloved comic actor in Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s has rather overshadowed his achievements as a dazzling jazz pianist and a composer of wit and emotional depth.

“Consequently, his delightful music is hugely undervalued and rarely played.”

The Chris Ingham Quartet is made up of Chris Ingham on piano, Paul Higgs on trumpet, Geoff Gascoyne on double bass and George Double on drums.

Tickets, priced at £11, £8 for members and seniors, and £5 for under 16s, are available from 07879 447427 or norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com

Doors open at 7pm.

There will also be a bar available on the night.