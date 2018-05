As part of the Sleaford Live festival, there will be two occasions to enjoy verse and music from all styles.

This Saturday, May 5, a ‘Celebrating Unplugged’ event will be held in the Solo Bar, in Market Street, Sleaford, from 2pm to 5pm.

The line-up will start with Angus Hannam with Lillie.

On Tuesday, May 8, a combined session featuring Unplugged performers and Sleaford Hub Writers will be held at the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Navigation Wharf, from 6.30pm.