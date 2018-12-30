Wheels in motion for Sleaford Live

Organisers of the popular Sleaford Live Festival are looking to repeat this year’s success when the event returns in May 2019.

Sleaford Live Festival 2019 will run from Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 12.

A spokesman on behalf of the Sleaford Live Committee said: “Once again we are preparing for the Sleaford Live Festival of Music and Performance.

“In 2018 the numbers taking art ran into the thousands - we are looking to repeat that success.

“This coming year we will again be inviting venues in and around Sleaford to put on events for the community.

“We are planning once again to run workshops to introduce people to music and performance.

“If there is a workshop you would like us to run or a skill you have that you would like to share, please get in touch with us.”

To get involved in Sleaford Live Festival 2019, or to promote local events, visit www.sleafordlive.wordpress.com or search for Sleaford Live Festival on Facebook.

• The programme with details of events will be published next year.