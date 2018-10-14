Naughty knitters go nude

A crafts group in Folkingham is putting on an exhibition and sale of work this month with the added attraction of a display of nude knitted people.

The Folkingham Craft Group is holding the event in aid of St Barnabas Hospice at Folkingham Village hall on the weekend of October 20-21 from 10am to 4pm.

Sylvia Boydell, from the group, explained there will be 16 craft stalls of work by local makers, with 50p admission for adults, children free.

She went on: “A friend of mine sent me a book last Christmas called The Nudinits.”

This inspired the group to create a selection of knitted characters, all in the nude (with their modesty just about hidden by objects) holding their own craft show in a little marquee. The naked knitted people are arranged around everything from cakes to a crab stall.

Sylvia said: “We thought it would be a novelty. If it is a success we will do another one.”