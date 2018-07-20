New exhibition at town gallery

This summer the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) will become a hub for design thinking.

Fantastical Architecture, Art and Design. NEON: In The Studio, will be at the NCCD in Navigation Wharf from Saturday, July 21 to Sunday, October 7.

The exhibition is five years in the making for award-winning duo NEON - Mark Nixon and Viliina Koivisto - and includes a public studio space for the development of new project ideas with and for the community.

NEON said: “We are excited about this exhibition as it has allowed us to take stock of our accomplishments as a practice and consider what the next five years might look like.”

From July 22 to July 27, NEON will be transforming the main gallery into a design studio, engaging visitors with the design and making process of a new intervention for Navigation Yard in Sleaford, culminating in a free public sharing event on Saturday, October 6.

NEON said: “A key aim of the exhibition, live studio and the new project with the people of Sleaford is to demystify what it means to work in a creative profession.”

Pop along on July 21 for a tour of the exhibition from 11am to noon, and a design disco from 1pm to 5pm.

For more, visit www.nccd.org.uk