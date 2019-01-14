New funding programme will invest in creative arts

Creative artists and performers based in communities to the south of Sleaford may be able to benefit from a new funding programme launched by South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK.

The Creative Artists’ Small Grants Fund is designed to help both individuals and groups in South Kesteven enhance their skills, develop performance opportunities, invest in specialist equipment or promote their activities more effectively in the local area.

Awards of up to £1,500 will be made to successful applicants with a creative talent towards tuition, equipment and travel costs, as well as accessing support such as training, mentoring, workshops with professional artists, observing professionals in rehearsal and performance and a range of other developmental and progression opportunities.

Head of Arts at InvestSK, Michael Cross, said: “We’ve designed this funding programme to support a broad range of local talents so we’re keen to hear from people with a whole host of creative skills – from musical, artistic and theatrical, to poetic and dance.”

The deadline for submissions for the 2018/2019 Creative Artists’ Small Grant Fund is February 29, 2019. To be eligible for an award, applicants must have been living in South Kesteven for the last three years.

More details and the application form is available at: www.investsk.co.uk/creativeartists