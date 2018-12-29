New Year’s Eve in Sleaford area

With 2019 fast approaching, here is a round-up of some of the New Year’s Eve events in the Sleaford area.

It will be a first at Watergate Yard, in Sleaford, as Hollie and Ryan invite you to their first New Year’s Eve event on Monday evening.

Resident diva and amazing vocalist Rachael Calladine will be singing music from the 60s to the 00s.

The Botanical Boar - a new catering company - will be providing hog roast, with vegan choices too.

At El Toro, in Sleaford, there will be a full party band from 9pm until 12.15am, followed by a disco until 1pm.

Jacuzzi Soup will play a timeless selection of soul, funk and disco music.

Food, including tapas dishes, will also be available.

If you would like to book a table call 01529 300000 or 07775 682922.

The Agra, in Sleaford, invites you to an evening of food and dancing.

Book in for your chosen buffet, (4pm, 6pm, or 8pm) priced at £15.50 per adult and £9.50 for kids.

ABBA tribute band Angel Eyes will perform in the Bollywood Lounge from 10.30pm to 12.30am, and there will be a disco after, priced at £13.50 for adults and £10.50 for kids (excluding food).

To book, call 01529 414162 - deposit required on booking.