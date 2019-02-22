Night of comedy at Billinghay venue

Four comedians are heading to Billinghay for a night of entertainment.

Comedy Hotspot presents Bren Riley, Sarah Callaghan, Maff Brown and Angelos Epithemiou at Billinghay Village Hall next Friday, March 1, from 7pm.

Bren has performed at festivals including Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Southport Comedy Festival.

He has also gigged all over the world, and performed for Armed Forces troops in Afghanistan.

Sarah Callaghan is an award-winning comedian and writer.

In 2015 she took her critically-acclaimed debut show Elephant to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Maff Brown writes for Mock the Week and wrote for Vic and Bob’s Shooting Stars. He has also appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Award-winning comedian Angelos Epithemiou was a regular team member on Shooting Stars.

In the past, he has appeared on Friday Night Dinner, Tracey Ullman’s Show and Tracey Breaks the News.

Tickets, priced at £12, from The Ship Inn, Billinghay, or www.comedyhotspot.com