NK Walking Festival 2018 brings walks to the Sleaford area

An annual two-week celebration of the North Kesteven’s vast and varied walking opportunities returns this weekend.

The NK Walking Festival opens for 2018 on Saturday, July 14, packed full of walks for all ages and abilities.

This year’s event has been organised by Hill Holt Wood, North Kesteven District Council’s new countryside service provider.

Last year, saw the festival achieves its best numbers since it launched in 2014, with a total of 1,155 attendances.

The 2018 programme has 30 walks planned for the district, including these in the Sleaford area:

* Monday, July 16, 2.30pm (about three hours), South Rauceby and Rauceby Hall, a photography themed walk meeting at The Bustard Inn, South Rauceby, NG34 8QG.

* Tuesday, July 17, 10.30am (about three hours), Temple Bruer History Walk, meeting at St John the Baptist Church, in Temple Bruer, LN5 0DE.

* Tuesday, July 17, 18.15pm (about three hours), Wellingore Area Wander, meeting at The Venue, Navenby, LN5 0JJ.

* Wednesday, July 18, 10.30am (about two hours), Bloxholm and Brauncewell Country Estate, meeting at Peacock Lodge, Bloxholm, LN4 3JJ.

* Thursday, July 19, 7pm (about two hours), Kelby, Ancaster Valley, Slate House Fields, including the sites of Roman chariot racing, Wilsford Mill and a 12th century church, meeting at Wilsford Village Hall, NG32 3PF.

* Friday, July 20, 10.30am (about two hours), Welbourn Walk Ridge and Furrows, a guided walk with a local historian, meeting at Welbourn Village Hall, LN5 0LZ.

* Friday, July 20, 1.30pm (about two hours), Welbourn Herb Walk, a walk in the company of a local medical herbalist, meeting at Welbourn Village Hall, LN5 0LZ. £5.

* Saturday, July 21, 9am (about seven hours), Ridge and Furrows Part One, half of the hardest and longest walk in the programme, meeting at North Kesteven District Council car park, NG34 7TW, with transport provided back.

* Sunday, July 22, 9am (about seven hours), Ridge and Furrows Part Two, meeting at Memorial Hall Drive, Wellingore, LN5 0BD, with transport provided back.

* Monday, July 23, 10am (about three hours), Stepping Out into Heckington, meeting at Nags Head Inn, Heckington, NG34 9QZ.

* Monday, July 23, 3pm (about three hours), Riverside and Eastern Slea Stepping Out Walk, meeting at Cogglesford Watermill, Sleaford, NG34 7EQ.

* Wednesday, July 25, 9am (about six hours), Spires and Steeples Trail Part Two, a challenging walk meeting at Metheringham Playing Fields, LN4 3DE, with transport provided back.

* Wednesday, July 25, 10am (about two hours), Bird Walk at Culverthorpe Lake, meeting at Culverthorpe Stepping Out Car Park, NG32 3NH.

* Wednesday, July 25, 1pm (about three-and-a-half hours), Culverthorpe’s Alternative Stepping Out, a tough walk offering beautiful scenery and countryside, meeting at Culverthorpe Stepping Out Car Park, NG32 3NH.

* Thursday, July 26, 10am (about two-and-a-half hours), Blankney Walk, taking in the classical English village of Blankey which has a history running right back to William the Conqueror, meeting at Blankney Stepping Out Car Park, LN4 3BB.

* Thursday, July 26, 1.30pm (about two hours), Scopwick Walk, billed as a short but rewarding walk, meeting at Scopwick Stepping Out Car Park, LN4 3NL.

* Saturday, July 28, (all day event), Lollycocks Family Fun Day, Lollycocks Nature Reserve, Sleaford, NG34 7EF.

For more on the festival, search for NK Walking Festival on Facebook.