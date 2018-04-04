North Kesteven talent showcase planned for Armed Forces Week

Organisers of this year’s Armed Forces Week celebrations are keen to tap into the host of talented people living in North Kestevn to give them a chance to shine.

The event team are looking for a variety of performers to help bring to life the Armed Forces celebrations, showcasing talent in music, dance, drama and art.

Auditions are being held at four locations across the district: the Natural World Centre, Whisby on Saturday May 5; Metheringham Village Hall, on Sunday May 6; The Venue, Navenby on Saturday May 26 and Quarrington Community Hall, Sleaford on Sunday May 27.

There is no charge for auditioning so book your slot today.

Fill in the ‘Expression of Interest’ online form here and tell the panel what you can do.

Acts chosen during the auditions will be given the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Armed Forces celebration event on July 1 on Boston Road Recreation Ground, Sleaford, and could go on to be crowned overall winner on the day.

Any queries contact the Partnership NK office on 01529 414155 and speak to a member of the team or email nk-fest@n-kesteven.gov.uk.

Auditions are open to all ages and residents of North Kesteven District. If you are under 18 you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Donations to Armed Forces charities would be welcome on the day.