Old Carrensians’ reunion event

Ex-pupils and teachers of Carre’s Grammar School are invited to The Old Carrensians’ At Home get-together traditional festive get together the day after Boxing Day at the Carre Arms, in Sleaford.

The event at the hotel on Mareham Lane takes place on Wednesday, December 27, from 12pm.

Former pupils of all ages will be getting together for a drink and to meet up with old school friends - buffet provided. The event, organised by the Old Carrensians’ Association, is open to all past pupils and their partners.

You do not have to be a member of the association to go along, and Carre’s teachers, past and present, are always welcome to attend as well.

It is an excellent opportunity to reunite with old school friends, some you may have lost touch with or not seen for years.

For more information on the Old Carrensians’ Association, visit the Carre’s Grammar School website at www.carres.lincs.sch.uk, or contact Will Cooke on 07899 754371 or atcgsoldboys@yahoo.co.uk