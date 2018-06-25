Prototype aircraft in the spotlight at lecture

The Hunt for the Holy Grail – The Story of the Horten IX is the title of the latest Friends of Metheringham Airfeld lecture, set to be held next week.

The talk will be delivered by Jeff Williams in the Peter Scoley Hall at the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, near Martin Moor, on Wednesday, June 27, at 7.30pm.

It concerns an unfinished prototype of a twin-jet powered aircraft – complete with stealth technology, braking parachute, and pilot’s pressure suit – discovered by American investigators at the end of the Second World War.

Two brothers, starting as teenagers working in their parent’s garage, were responsible for it.

Doors open for the lecture at 7pm, with tickets available on the door.

Admission is free for members of the Friends of Metheringham Airfield or £5 for non-members.

The cost includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

Lectures are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month from March to October.

For more information, visit www.metheringhamairfield.co.uk