Pumpkin themed fun this Halloween

Pumpkin rolling is set to return to a popular Lincolnshire visitor attraction this half-term.

Activities at Easton Walled Gardens run from today (October 17) until Sunday, October 28.

A spokesman said: “There is no better autumn fun than the original pumpkin rolling event at Easton Walled Gardens.

“Others may try to emulate but where else has the magnificent terraces that are perfect for rolling your pumpkin as far as you can!

“You might even claim the winner’s title!”

Other activities include planting a bulb or a conker to enjoy at home, and taking part in a fun Halloween Trail.

Visitors can also explore the 12-acre gardens, or stop for some light lunch or homemade refreshments in the tea room.

There are also plants and products to browse in the courtyard and gift shop.

Easton Walled Gardens opens on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Admission is £7.50 for adults and £3.50 for children.

• There is an additional £2 charge to take part in the half term activities.