Put pencil to paper at weekly drawing classes starting next week.

From Tuesday, January 30, Brenda Crouch will be leading the six-weekly sessions, in Martin.

It will cover basic materials, shading and texture before drawing subjects such as trees, buildings and men.

Painters can use it as a chance to improve your drawing techniques.

Places are limited.

Call Brenda on 01526 378634 or email brendacrouch@hotmail.com to secure your place.