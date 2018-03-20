Raising a glass at the Spring Gin Festival

Sleaford Rotary Club held the town’s first Spring Gin Festival on Saturday and it was seen as a great success.

The festival was staged on Saturday at Sleaford Cricket Club bar all afternoon and into the evening, with gin distillers supplying more than 20 different artisan blends of the spirit for the hundreds of visitors to sample, accompanied by a choice of tonics.

There was music from local, well-known female vocalist Sharna and the Six Nations rugby TV coverage was on too.

The £10 entry fee included a commemorative balloon glass for the first free drink.

Businesses were encouraged to sponsor a gin with all profits going to Rotary charities.

