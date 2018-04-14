Roll up! Circus comes to town

Roll up! Roll up! A street parade and live acts will be taking place this month to celebrate the launch of the latest experience at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford.

This spring, the NCCD and artsNK celebrate 250 years of the circus with a brand new show - CIRCUS: Performers, Politics and Pop Culture.

A grand opening event will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 10am to 5pm - featuring a street parade, live acts, taster sessions and much more.

CIRCUS: Performers, Politics and Pop Culture celebrates the past and future of aerial circus as an art form.

A spokesman from NCCD said: “For the first time, the gallery becomes a dedicated space for static, performance and participatory arts within one immersive ‘Big Top’ style experience.”

Visitors can feel nostalgic, with references to circus-inspired films such as Dumbo, If I ran the Circus and The Circus of Adventure.

The static exhibits will be accompanied by an ongoing programme of live aerial acts, with Claire Crook (Madam Mango) who works with rope, and Rio Willett who performs aerial hope displays.

Taster sessions in aerial hoop displays and aerial rope workshops will be taking place at the NCCD over the next few months.