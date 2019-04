Roll up! Roll up! A circus is coming to Sleaford this month - but only for five days.

James Richards Circus will be visiting Boston Road Recreation Ground from Thursday, April 18, to Monday, April 22.

Performances are at 6pm on April 18; 5pm and 7.30pm on April 19; 2pm and 5pm on April 20 and 21, and 2pm on April 22.

There will be a heated big top plus new acts for 2019. For tickets and information, call 07491 222714. • Audiences should bring cash on the night.