RSPCA receives more than 200 calls about dogs locked in hot cars over Bank Holiday weekend

OVER the hottest early May bank holiday on record, the RSPCA received more than 200 calls about dogs locked in hot cars across the country.

Despite the charity reminding people about the dangers of leaving dogs in cars, where temperatures can quickly rise, the RSPCA received 217 calls with Hampshire topping the table for the most amount of calls with 17 dogs reported to be in hot environments.

RSPCA campaign manager Holly Barber said: ‘Many people think it will be fine just to leave their pets for a minute or two but we know that this is all it takes for temperatures inside a car to soar to dangerous levels.

‘We have been doing a lot of campaigning lately about the dangers of leaving your dog in a hot car, and it’s really worrying that despite this, some people are still putting their pets in dangerous situations.

‘Our main advice to owners is not to leave dogs in cars and our main advice to passers-by is to call 999 if they’re concerned about an animal in a hot environment.’

The figures come as the charity revealed over the weekend that it received 7,876 calls in 2017 about animals in hot environments with Hampshire coming second to London’s 626 calls, with 387 calls overall last year.

Holly added: ‘Dogs die in hot cars - don’t let your pet be one of the number.’