Sample wartime flavours at Lincolnshire Day event in Martin

Visitors can celebrate Lincolnshire Day in advance with a county wartime exhibition at the Manor House Stables in Martin.

Owner Sherry Forbes will be putting on a special event called Lincolnshire in Wartime at the venue on the village High Street on Sunday, September 30 from 10am to 5pm when people can view an exhibition of artefacts, photographs and memorabilia of Lincolnshire during both World Wars.

The Lincolnshire in Wartime exhibition at Manor House Stables in Martin. EMN-180928-155255001

Displays will include the Women’s Land Army, as the stables were used as a hostel for the ‘Land Girls’ during the Second World War. There will also be information about the RAF, with the village being so close to the former RAF Metheringham airfield, and the Voluntary Aid Detachments - also with local Lincolnshire connections.

You can also sample some Lincolnshire baking by Sherry too.

The event is free to enter (donations welcome). For details contact Sherry on 01526 378717 or Mike on 01526 378466.

For more information visit www.manorhousestables.co.uk